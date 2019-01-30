Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable with sore knee

Nurkic is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a sore right knee, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Nurkic will presumably test things out during pregame warmups before a final call is made on his status. If the big man is ultimately ruled out and misses his first game of the year, Zach Collins could draw a start and see extra run.

