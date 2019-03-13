Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Shines from free-throw line

Nurkic put up 20 points (6-14 FG, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 125-104 win over the Clippers.

Nurkic's vast improvement from the charity stripe is the main reason he's enjoying the best fantasy season of his five years in the NBA, and he's been especially efficient of late. Over his last 10 games, Nurkic is converting at a 85.9 percent clip on a whopping 6.4 attempts per contest. He now owns a 77 percent mark for the season, an uptick of nearly 11 percentage points from his career rate.