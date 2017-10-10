Play

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Team-high scoring total Monday

Nurkic posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across the 28 minutes in Monday's 97-83 exhibition win over the Kings.

The big man led the way for the Blazers in scoring on the night, producing his fourth double-digit scoring effort in as many exhibitions. Nurkic has been lights out through the preseason slate and appears primed for a breakout year in his first full campaign with Portland after averaging a career-best 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals in the 20 games following his trade from the Nuggets last season.

