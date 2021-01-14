Nurkic (quadriceps) will play in Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
At first, it appeared that Nurkic may need to watch this one from the sidelines but luckily that won't be the case. The center will presumably start his 11th straight matchup against the Kings.
