Thybulle ended with 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 loss to the Knicks.

Thybulle put together a strong performance despite the loss, matching his season high with 15 points. While his defensive production has been stable since arriving in Portland, Thybulle's offensive contributions have fluctuated, not unlike his career to this point. He has been able to add a somewhat reliable three-point shot to his repertoire, but should still be viewed as a defensive streamer in competitive leagues.