Little (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Little exited Monday's game against the Rockets due to back spasms, and he may not be able to play Wednesday. If he's unable to go, Derrick Jones could see more minutes.
