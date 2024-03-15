Little (knee) played the final 2:58 of Thursday's 127-112 loss to the Celtics, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

Little was available to play for the first time since late February after a two-plus-week absence due to left knee inflammation, but as had been the case prior to him missing time with the injury, he wasn't a part of head coach Frank Vogel's rotation. He didn't check into the game until less than three minutes remained in the contest, when Boston had already built a 18-point lead and Phoenix had essentially conceded the win.