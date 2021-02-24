Covington had zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 loss to the Nuggets.
The 30-year-old had made multiple three-pointers in each of the previous five games, but he was unable to score at all during Tuesday's defeat. It's the first time this season Covington failed to contribute in the scoring column.
