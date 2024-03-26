Camara totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 110-92 loss to the Rockets.

Camara scored in double digits for the third consecutive game, and while his numbers have not been eye-popping, he's been serviceable in a struggling Portland team. He could be worth a flier in deep formats or as a streaming option, as he's started in all but one of his 13 appearances this month, averaging 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a combined 1.4 steals-plus-blocks per game.