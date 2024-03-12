Camara is coming off the bench Monday night against the Celtics, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Camara has started his last nine appearances for the Blazers, but he'll shift to a reserve role Monday night with Scoot Henderson back in the fold at point guard. Kris Murray gets the nod at small forward and Jerami Grant shifts to power forward as a result of the lineup change.
