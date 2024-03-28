Camara supplied 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 loss to Atlanta.

Even though Dalano Banton stole the show for the Blazers with his 31-point effort, Camara was highly efficient in the frontcourt, missing just two of his nine shots and scoring in double digits for the fourth consecutive game. He's averaging 14.0 points while shooting 55 percent from the field in that stretch. Expect Camara to continue seeing heavy minutes in the final weeks of the regular season as Portland's starting power forward.