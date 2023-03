Duval logged 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes Sunday against Fort Wayne.

Duval led the Gold with 19 bench points in what turned out to be an efficient shooting night. The 24-year-old hasn't been able to get it going from beyond the arc so far in the regular season (25.6 percent from three), but he's knocked down 48.5 percent of his attempts from the field across 21 matchups.