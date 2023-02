Duval registered 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 20 minutes Sunday against Westchester.

Duval couldn't hit a shot from beyond the arc, but he still managed to score in double figures by knocking down 46.2 percent of his attempts from the field. His 13 attempts from the field also marks his highest mark of the regular season through 14 games.