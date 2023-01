Duval tallied 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one steal in 17 minutes Wednesday against the Blue.

Duval made the most of his chances on the offensive end by knocking down five of six tries from the field. This shot volume has been the norm for the 24-year-old, and he's fared well in limited minutes by hitting 50.6 percent of his attempts from the field over 12 regular-season games.