Duval finished Friday's game against College Park with 31 points (13-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in 38 minutes.

Duval turned in a complete stat line in the 132-126 loss, leading his team in both points and blocks. This marks his best scoring performance of the season, besting his previous top mark Jan. 3 against Delaware (24 points).