Duval recorded 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 30 minutes Tuesday against Ontario.

Duval turned in an efficient shooting performance in the 106-88 loss, as he knocked down 58.8 percent of his tries from the field. He also continues to be a menace on the defensive end, tallying two or more steals in five straight matchups.