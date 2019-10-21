Tyler Lydon: Waived by Kings
Lydon (hip) was waived by the Kings on Monday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Lydon was let go to free up a roster spot for DaQuan Jeffries, who was claimed off waivers and signed to a two-way contract Monday. The 23-year-old Lydon sat out the team's final preseason game due to a hip injury, so he may have to prove his health before finding work elsewhere.
