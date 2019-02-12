Lydon (concussion) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Lydon is still in the concussion protocol after missing Monday's game. He's only seen minor action off the bench this season and his status won't have a large impact on the Nuggets' rotation. If Lydon is unable to play Wednesday he'll figure to return after the All-Star break.