Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Available Wednesday
Lydon (concussion) is available to play in Wednesday's tilt with the Kings.
Lydon's set to return after a three-game absence due to a concussion. His return likely won't have much of an affect on the Nuggets' rotations as Lydon's playing just 4.1 minutes per game on the season.
