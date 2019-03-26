The Nuggets recalled Lydon on Monday from the G League's Capital City Go-Go.

With the Go-Go's season coming to an end Saturday, Lydon should be up with the Nuggets for the remainder of the season. After Denver declined his third-year option back in October, Lydon doesn't have a place in the club's present or future plans and is unlikely to garner anything more than garbage-time run down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories