Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Returns from G League
The Nuggets recalled Lydon on Monday from the G League's Capital City Go-Go.
With the Go-Go's season coming to an end Saturday, Lydon should be up with the Nuggets for the remainder of the season. After Denver declined his third-year option back in October, Lydon doesn't have a place in the club's present or future plans and is unlikely to garner anything more than garbage-time run down the stretch.
