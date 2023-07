The Hawks requested waivers on Martin on Friday.

Martin spent most of the 2022-23 campaign in the G League but averaged 1.3 points in 4.1 minutes per game over 16 appearances with the NBA club. He averaged 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.2 minutes per game over five Summer League matchups with Atlanta but will now seek out other opportunities.