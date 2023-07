Martin tallied 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 98-93 victory over Denver.

Martin led the game in scoring and was highly efficient in doing so. He appeared in 16 games for Atlanta last year but averaged just 1.3 points and 0.8 rebounds in 4.1 minutes per contest. He should remain a feature piece for the Hawks Summer League team going forward.