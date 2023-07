Martin recorded 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 Summer League win over the Timberwolves.

Martin has led his team in scoring in back-to-back Summer League victories. The second-year guard spent most of last season in the G League but is showing out in Las Vegas.