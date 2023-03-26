Martin (thigh) managed four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-120 loss to Birmingham.

Martin returned from a one-game absence and failed to make a significant impact. He'll finish the G League regular season averaging 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game. He was sent to the NBA club following the contest, along with Donovan Williams, and figures to operate as an emergency depth option during the final weeks of the NBA regular season, per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.