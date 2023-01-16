Lamb chipped in 14 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 132-118 loss to Chicago.

Lamb was the definition of efficiency on the offensive end, as he drilled 80.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. He also managed to add four points from the charity stripe after failing to get to the line Friday against the Spurs. Lamb has now scored in double figures in five of his last six appearances.