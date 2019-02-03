Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-double in Saturday's win
Cousins accumulated 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 win over the Lakers.
Cousins logged his first double-double through seven appearances this season. While he struggled from the field, Cousins salvaged his stat line by forcing his way to the charity stripe and sinking all his freebies. Moreover, Cousins continues to hand out plenty of assists and posted season highs in rebounds and blocks. He'll now have a few days to rest and recover for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.
