Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Off injury report
Cousins (rest) will play Sunday against the Clippers.
Cousins got Friday's game off for rest, but he'll be back in action Sunday. He's racked up 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles in each of the past two games.
