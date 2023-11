Payton will not return to Thursday's game against the Thunder due to a sprained left ankle, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He finished with one point, one rebound and one steal in eight minutes.

X-rays were negative, so hopefully this will be a day-to-day issue. If Payton is unable to play in Saturday's rematch against the Thunder, we could see more of Cory Joseph, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.