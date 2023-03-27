Payton registered nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes during Sunday's 99-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Payton was greeted with warm applause upon entering the game, marking his return to the Warriors after a brief injury-ridden stint with the Trail Blazers. Opportunity opened up for Payton after Donte DiVincenzo proved ineffective against the Timberwolves' defense, and his shot was mostly on point in 15 minutes of work. The game was a step in the right direction for Payton, who should be healthy enough to make the team's 15-man roster for the playoffs.