Payton will join the starting lineup for Monday's Game 5 against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors had already hinted that Payton would see more playing time in Game 5 after he struggled with an illness throughout Game 4, and this report only solidifies that the Oregon State product will shoulder more minutes. He's seen inconsistent playing time through the first three games of the series, averaging 11.3 minutes to go along with 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.