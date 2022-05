Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that Payton (elbow) is a "long shot" to play during the Western Conference Finals, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Payton fractured his left elbow during the Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Grizzlies and was expected to miss 3-to-5 weeks. If the defensive-minded guard returns, it'll likely be towards the backend of the series, which suggests Payton could possibly play in the NBA Final if the Warriors advance.