The Warriors announced Thursday that an MRI revealed Payton suffered a strain right calf in Tuesday's 124-123 loss to the Kings. He'll be re-evaluated in one week.

The team's latest announcement appears to be more positive than a recent report from Shams Charania of The Athletic that suggested Payton would be out indefinitely with a right calf tear. Though Payton won't necessarily be cleared to play once he's re-evaluated, the veteran wing would at least seem to have a chance to return to action at some point in December.