Payton (foot) notched four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 18 minutes in Friday's 118-112 win over the Spurs.

Making his return from a three-game absence, Payton settled back into his typical low-usage role on the second unit while bringing most of his fantasy value on the defensive end. Payton's spot in the Golden State rotation appears stable, but he's unlikely to see a substantial enough of a spike in minutes anytime soon to make for an interesting fantasy option outside of deeper leagues.