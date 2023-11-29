Payton is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right calf Wednesday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Payton will get a more thorough examination after the right calf injury forced him out in the third quarter of Tuesday's 124-123 loss to the Kings. Before departing, Payton tallied seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assists and one block in 17 minutes. If Payton isn't cleared to play in the Warriors' next game Thursday against the Clippers, head coach Steve Kerr could reopen a spot in the rotation for rookie Brandin Podziemski, who didn't get off the bench Tuesday.