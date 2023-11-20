Payton (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston.
Payton recently underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage in his foot, but he'll still be forced to miss a second consecutive game due to his minor foot sprain. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Phoenix.
