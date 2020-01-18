Robinson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic due to a right ankle sprain.

Robinson presumably picked up the injury in Thursday's loss to the Nuggets. His questionable designation indicates his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to tip-off. With Draymond Green (finger) already ruled out, Eric Paschall and Omari Spellman could be in line for big workloads should Robinson not get the green light.