Warriors' Jordan Bell: Out two more weeks
Bell (ankle) will miss at least another two weeks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bell sprained his ankle early in a matchup with the Bulls back on Jan. 17, and it appears he hasn't made a ton of progress in the two weeks since the injury. The Warriors will now wait until after the All-Star break to reevaluate the rookie, who has shown several flashes of promise already this season.
