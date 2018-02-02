Play

Bell (ankle) will miss at least another two weeks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bell sprained his ankle early in a matchup with the Bulls back on Jan. 17, and it appears he hasn't made a ton of progress in the two weeks since the injury. The Warriors will now wait until after the All-Star break to reevaluate the rookie, who has shown several flashes of promise already this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories