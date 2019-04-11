Bell is starting Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Bell will get the start for Wednesday's season finale in place of Draymond Green, who's out for rest purposes. In 67 games this season, Bell's averaging 3.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...