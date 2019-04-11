Warriors' Jordan Bell: Starting Wednesday
Bell is starting Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Bell will get the start for Wednesday's season finale in place of Draymond Green, who's out for rest purposes. In 67 games this season, Bell's averaging 3.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.3 minutes.
