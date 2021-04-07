Bazemore totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and two steals across 26 minutes in a 122-121 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Bazemore entered the contest having failed to register double-digit scoring in 14 straight games, but he turned things around with an efficient shooting effort that included four makes without a miss from three-point range. This was his highest-scoring effort since a 26-point game against Miami on Feb. 17. Bazemore has made a minimal impact for the Warriors this season, posting per-game averages of 6.1 points and 2.8 boards across 16.6 minutes.