Looney posted four points (2-2 FG), two rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes in the Warriors' 110-99 win against the Knicks on Thursday.

Looney has seen an immense decrease in playing time since being moved to the bench Jan. 27. Since then, the 28-year-old has averaged just 2.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game. Expect Looney to continue playing a small role off the bench behind Draymond Green and Dario Saric, especially if Trayce Jackson-Davis continues to carve out minutes as well.