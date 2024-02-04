Looney closed Saturday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Hawks with 10 rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes.

Looney was not tasked with an enlarged role and made no plays offensively Saturday, even while Dario Saric (illness) was unavailable and Andrew Wiggins (ankle) exited early. Looney's passiveness on offense combined with his deteriorating ability to defend in space is leading to a minor bench role. Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu combined for 31 rebounds, which is a matchup that Looney has combated historically -- symbolizing how his inability to be a viable rotation player a limiting factor for Golden State moving forward.