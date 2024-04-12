Looney finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and two steals over 21 minutes during Thursday's 100-92 win over Portland.

Looney's usage has plummeted over the past few months and he hasn't started since Jan. 25. The nine-year pro moved up the depth chart Thursday due to Draymond Green's (knee) absence, and although he will probably make the 15-man roster for the playoffs. consistent usage for the former first-unit center isn't guaranteed. Trayce Jackson-Davis has been the preferred second-unit frontcourt option recently, and the pecking order isn't expected to change unless coach Steve Kerr decides that a particular matchup favors Looney's skill set