Moody contributed 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 118-94 Play-In Game loss to Sacramento.

Moody was arguably the best player on the court for Golden State on a night that saw their season come to an end. After an unconvincing start to the season, Moody was able to carve out a meaningful role down the stretch, perhaps an indication that he could be in for an uptick in playing time next year. Whatever direction the coaching staff chooses, it is clear they need to lean into their youth with their veteran core now well beyond their best.