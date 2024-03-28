Moody finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 101-93 victory over Orlando.

Moody eclipsed 20 minutes on the court for the first time since March 9 against the Spurs. His extended play Wednesday was due to both Jonathan Kuminga (knee) sidelined and Draymond Green being tossed early in the first quarter with two quick technical fouls. Expect Moody's minutes to drop should Kuminga suit up for Friday's game against the Hornets.