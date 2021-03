Mannion totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four assists across 19 minutes in Monday's loss to the Lakers.

The rookie tied his career high in points in the contest, reaching double figures for the second time in his last three games. Since returning from the G League in early March, Mannion has posted per-game averages of 8.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 boards in 20.8 minutes over four games.