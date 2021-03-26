Mannion posted 19 points (5-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and a rebound across 29 minutes in Thursday's 141-119 loss to the Kings.

Stephen Curry's absence has opened up a value spot at point guard, and while Jordan Poole was the presumptive recipient of increased output, Mannion outplayed his teammate Thursday. Even though this is a temporary scenario for both guards, Mannion looked like the more effective shooter in the loss and played an almost identical minute count to Poole. His salary is much less expensive than Poole in most DFS formats, and it will be interesting to see if the trend continues Friday against the Hawks.