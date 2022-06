Porter (foot) has been cleared to play in Game 5 of the Finals against the Celtics, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Porter has played in each of the first four matchups of the series, averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 18.5 minutes. It's unclear if he'll make his second straight start over Jonathan Kuminga.