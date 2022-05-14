Porter (foot) will not play in Friday's Game 6 against the Grizzlies, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Porter's foot soreness will ultimately keep him sidelined for Friday's pivotal Game 6. In his absence, Nemeanja Bjelica and Jonathan Kuminga figure to be likely candidates to take on his reserve minutes.
