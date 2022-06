Porter (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics.

The Warriors continue to list Porter on each successive injury report, but there's no reason to believe the veteran won't be available for Game 6. he hasn't done much, statistically in these Finals, but Porter remains a key role player for Golden State. He finished Game 5 with two points, two rebounds and one block in 15 minutes.