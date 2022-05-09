Porter (hand) will be available for Monday's Game 4 against the Grizzlies, per head coach Steve Kerr, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While Porter is listed as probable on the official injury report, Kerr told reporters Monday that the wing is "fine" after sustaining a minor bruise to his right hand. Porter is coming off of his best offensive game of the postseason in Saturday's Game 3, which he finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench.